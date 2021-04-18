Hockey “Just drive over me, Jani” – Jani Hakanpää continued to charm Carolina fans by hitting the goal in the second match

World champion defender enjoying his season opener: “I got the puck on a silver plate”

Defender Jani Hakanpää it only took two matches to get a taste of the goal in his new NHL hockey company. Hakanpää changed the Anaheim Ducks uniform to the Carolina Hurricanes shirt at the last minute of the transfer time on Monday, and on Saturday’s round he opened his goal account for the Hurricanes.

Hakanpää fired the puck into the finish line in the final set when Vincent Trocheck had won the puck at the start for the Finn. The hit was his first of the season for him.

“I always have to make sure what kind of pattern we’re going to play. Trocheck told me that the puck would come in my direction from the start, and he urged me to shoot, ”Hakanpää commented on the NHL website.

“I got the puck on a silver plate and just tried to get the puck in the net. Luckily it went in, ”he continued.

He played 14.23 minutes in the match, fired four times and also tackled Fourth. In the second set, Hakanpää sat for one two-minute.

From the hook end has quickly become a favorite of Carolina fans as well. Already in his first match he attracted attention with his tackles, the first of which Mikael Granlund stopped at Kyi’s wall.

The team was allowed to take in 5,000 spectators for Saturday’s home game and the first Hakanpää signs were visible in the hands of the fans.

“Just drive over me, Jani,” read one sign.

Hook head, 29, was a member of the national team that won the Finnish World Cup gold in the spring of 2019. The NHL season is the second in the career for Kiekko-Vantaa, who was born in Kirkkonummi. Last season, he played five games in Anaheim, and this season the California team accumulated 42 matches before transferring to Carolina.

Hakanpää’s goal lifted Carolina to a 2-1 lead before the middle of the final round. Carolina Hurricanes eventually chased Nashville Predators 3-1. Carolina scored their third goal when Nashville sought a draw without a goalkeeper Cheese Sarosta.

Saros was in quite a bit of puck in the match and blocked 45 shots out of 47. Already in the opening round, Carolina won shots 24-7.

“The opening stock was one of our best, I have ever seen,” commented head coach of the Hurricanes Rod Brind’Amour.

He admitted that with such a number of shots, more goals should have been scored than one, but that was also valid.

Carolina Sebastian Aho scored 3 – 1 for his team. In the ranks of Nashville Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula missed points when the team’s only made Roman Josi without feeder. Coloradon Teuvo Teräväinen and Nashville Eeli Tolvanen were not in the lineup.