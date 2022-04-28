Hockey Jussi Tapola raised Tappara to glory – now he reveals the secret of success

28.4. 21:14

Poleaxe rolls, and Tappara always wins, is said to be in the circles. That’s what Tappara did in Tampere on Thursday, when it loaded the hockey League finals with a 4–1 match win.

Head coach Jussi Tapola took Tappara to become Finnish champion for the third time in the previous years 2016 and 2017. The performance begins to belong to the same series, whose paths lead Kalevi Numminen, Olli “Molla” Hietanen and Rauno Korven championship times.

“I don’t want to compare myself to club legends,” Tapola tells HS, but on the same shelf he has to be lifted.

Between 1988 and 2016, Tappara played 27 hockey leagues and won only one championship during that time. Sen toi Jukka Rautakorven team in 2003.

The episode was so long that Tampere was nervous about it, when Ilves didn’t bring any success either.

Current Tappara’s team is built with the utmost precision. The defense seems to be assembled with a meter, as one puck player gently expressed. The packs come in a size that doesn’t easily fit under 185-centimeters.

“The philosophy was to find as comprehensive defenders as possible and as many Finns as possible. That has been the starting point, ”says Tapola.

“We want to have as many Finnish players and killers as possible. Those two things are the first thing we’re looking for. ”

According to Tapola’s experience, the defense market is narrow. He says the club was lucky to get it Mikael Seppälä and Casimir Jürgensin defense.

“Then it was found, too Brady Austin. It has always been meant to build a strong defense. That’s one of our foundations on the team. ”

Mikael Seppälä is one of the cornerstones of Tappara’s defense.

Austin is Canadian and the only foreigner downstairs in the championship team. He is an exception rather than confirming the rule.

In Tappara’s juniors, defensive production has not been as successful as screening the attackers from their own corners.

“That’s why we’ve had to get them elsewhere.”

In Finnish, Tapola also means killing. As a result, Finnish will remain the locker room language.

It is easier to get the game philosophy forward for players when the language is common.

In addition, Tappara got into the finished team Otto Leskinen downstairs. Leskinen is a pioneer in Pieksämäki, who passed through KalPa to Montreal and from there back to the Jokerie KHL team.

“Yes, Otto is one of the best defenders in this series, if not the best. Top type and important piece. He feels like he’s from a smaller community, a down-to-earth guy. ”

If There are a lot of people from elsewhere in Tappara’s defense, the attack is very killer.

Tapola highlights players who are bred by Tappara or have a long track record. Is the winner of the points exchange Anton Levtchi, Waltteri Merelä, Kristian Tanus and of course the captain Otto Rauhala at the head.

“Then we have custom purchases like Veli-Matti Savinainen, Tyler Morley, Kyle Platzer. ”

Poleaxe played a convincing season from 2021 to 2022. After the regular season win, the team busted through the playoffs with momentum.

The machine-like and Tappara way of raising jealous talk about the boredom of the game and the tedious Tappara.

Tapola is not offended by the speeches, nor does he sign them. He says everyone has a right to their opinion, but throws away the idea of ​​how an entertaining player has won the points exchange Anton Levtchi. As with many others, skill is enough.

Anton Levtchi won the regular season points exchange and has also been successful in the playoffs.

True. The feed safety is extremely sharp in Tappara. It is almost a rarity to see a Tappara player splash the puck, even though it happened in the fourth final in Turku.

And then there’s the fitness and endurance of the team. Tappara is always okay, so this spring too.

Is there Kill still a pioneer in the physics side in the 2020s?

“We are on our way there. The league is the most sporty series in Europe, or at least the top two. ”

Tappara has responded excellently to this call.

Then there’s one more thing that can’t be bought for big money: a tradition of success and carrying that message from one team to another.

“It is important that there are players on the team who can pass on the legacy of success to the next generations of players. That’s what our continuity is based on, and that’s why we want players to kill. ”

“And that’s why it was great when Kalevi Numminen went to drop the opening disc in the first final.”

Tappara Championships Listed are the Finnish championships won by Tappara during the history of the Finnish Championship, ie from the period 1975–76. From then on, the championships were decided by the playoffs.

Master years: 1977, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 2003, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

League Championships 11. There are a total of 18 championships, including TBK’s three Finnish Championship golds before the clubs merge.