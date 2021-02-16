Hockey Jussi Jokinen’s Forsberg trick cut TPS’s winning streak:

Linus Söderström denied Ace a draw.

TPS: n the winning streak was broken, but Kärppien continued as the teams struggled on Tuesday to face the hockey league hot teams in Oulu.

The final numbers 2–1 were completed by Kärppien, the only winner of the winning goal competition Jussi Jokinenwho passed Andrei Karejevin spectacular Peter Forsbergin by deception.

The puck flew between Karejev’s mattress and the post to the paint wigs.

“The witch during my career I have done many times in training and in games. Now he was faced with a miller the size of whom he could try. He met, and I came up with such a solution, ”Jokinen explained.

Moderate despite the goal readings, the game was very entertaining and of a good standard.

“TPS was five to five against us better, though Patrik Rybar played top game with our goal. We didn’t quite reach the level we played on last week’s guest tour, ”Jokinen said.

For the flies, the victory was already the seventh in a row.

Under Kärppien was chosen as the best defender of the 20-year-old World Championships Topi Niemelä was injured in the third set, and his game was interrupted.

Niemelä collided unfortunately with the edge of the trough when the teammate of the youth races Juuso Pärssinen tackled him. No punishment was sentenced for the situation.

Series jumbo JYP played well in Pori. The team clearly controlled the events, but the team did not score either. Ace goalkeeper Linus Söderström defeated as many as 41 times in his zero game. There was room for wholesale great booths. The match ended 3-0 (1-0, 1-0, 1-0).

“I have to thank the goalkeeper today. More as a team should have given him help. Fortunately, Linus was in the top mood, so we won, ”the opening goal of the match Tommi Laakso said.

Aces the most powerful player was a four-way striker Niko Kivelä, who scored the opening goal and scored the third goal blank.

He was on the sidelines for about two months due to chronic intestinal disease. During that time, his weight dropped to 11 pounds at worst, but now it has come back five pounds. The match was his third in a row.

“Hasn’t pressed my legs, and has felt good. Perhaps the challenge from situations I’ve noticed that gets scrunch a little bit more than normal, while the weight and strength of your body is a bit left out, “Kivelä contemplation.