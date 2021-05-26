Hockey Jussi Ahokas is TPS’s next head coach

Jussi Ahokas will move to TPS’s head coach from KooKoo.

KooKoota coached in the previous two seasons Jussi Ahokas has been chosen as the new head coach of the Turku Palloseura, who plays in the hockey league.

Ahokas, who has gained a reputation in youth national teams, will follow in the task Raimo Helmi, which led to the league finals and SM silver in the last season of the club.

Ahokka’s 2 + 1-year contract was announced on Wednesday on TPS’s Youtube broadcast.

“First of all, we are talking about one of the big and very traditional clubs in the league. Turku is a great city and there is a chance to make it,” Ahokas listed the reasons that attracted him to TPS.

“The club also has good junior work and familiar sports management. So there are a lot of positive things for yourself. That’s why this is the next step in your career.”

Ahokas also likes the look that the team had in Helminen’s coaching.

“It was an awesome season. Last season’s strengths at Tepsi were physical fighting power, skating power and defense,” Ahokas listed.

Ahokas intends to further sharpen these issues.

“I want the team to be cohesive, committed and honest. They need to be visible from day one. It needs to grow,” Ahokas planned.

“For playful things, defense is always a big deal, but you also have to be able to attack well.”