Hockey Jumbo team HPK warned HIFK, only Henrik Borgström’s goals saved the stadium

The home team IFK started very confusingly against the Club, the change came in the second round.

Helsinki IFK received a serious warning from the Hämeenlinna Ball Club until he stood up in the second round.

IFK beat HPK 5–3, although Kerho led 2–0 after the first set.

Played in the middle of number one Henrik Borgström narrowed to 1-2 at the beginning of the second installment. The third set was halfway through when Borgström reaped the winning goal Mikko Kousan good throughput.

“In the first installment, two goals were scored [tappiota]. It’s good that a win was squeezed, ”Borgström said in a Cmore field interview.

Ville Leskinen scored the IFK last goal in an empty frame. The paint was cosmetics for IFK, but important to Widow, and the first of the season.

It was only a minute and a half from Borgström’s first goal when the match was a draw. Joonas Lyytinen scored by Leskinen after a wonderful forward pass from the left.

IFK: n Sebastian Dyk and HPK Valtteri Puustinen scored identical goals in the second batch with superiority. Both used shots directly from the feed just as effectively.

Markus Nenonen hit HPK’s opening goal after only 3.30. Another IFK defender Joonas Lyytinen was busy next to the end board and Johan Motin lost Nenonen’s eyes.

The experienced Nenonen thanked for the free goal spot and the readings changed on the light board.

Even fewer defenders were on their plots when Santtu Hakanen struck a small angle past the puck Frans Tuohimaan. Maybe there was a touch of luck in the finish as the puck bounced appropriately from the end to Hakanen.

Lytinen returned from an injury break of more than three weeks into the games, and the match started gloomily, but the patch came in the second round. He was on the ice during both HPK goals, and a little lost. In his handicap for the second set, Lyytinen showed his ability to apply for the finish line himself.

One led by the batch, HPK did not win the match, but the start was worrying for IFK until the correction came quickly in the second.

The teams met at the Stadium last Saturday and now played in the same place. IFK won 1–0 this weekend with Juha Jääskä’s goal.

HPK won IFK 4–1 at the end of October in Hämeenlinna. Since then, the Club has played 23 league matches, of which it only scored three points together.

Turku The ball club rose to the top six when it applied for a 3–2 away win against Ilves.

The flies earned three points by pouring SaiPan 4–2 in Lappeenranta.