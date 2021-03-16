Hockey Jukurien Atte Mäkinen played 38 games without points: on Tuesday the goal was scored, passing and fighting

Jukurit won the Flies in Tuesday’s round.

Jukurit and Atte Mäkinen surprised the Hockey League in Kärpät, which was taken by the open-minded Mikkeli team 5–1. The base defender had pulled 38 matches of the season ineffectively, but now he hit 1 + 1.

The hilly evening ended with a fight with the Flies Otto Karvinen with. Goal, passing and fighting in one game for one player is a specialty.

“I have to admit, I was surprised by the effects. I shot a couple of shots at the goal from which they were born. The fight arose spontaneously in front of the goal, and I haven’t done it before Gordie Howe hat trick, ”Mäkinen sculpted.

The flies have lost two games in the tube to those below the playoff line, and now the show was confusing. The bundle was also exceptional when they were on the sidelines Cody Kunyk, Jussi Jokinen, Shaun Heshka and Mikko Niemelä. Juhamatti Aaltonen fell in the middle of the game.

“Performance was incomplete. I can’t say at all where it came from. Jukurit fought and did more work, ”Kärppien Mika Pyörälä sighed.