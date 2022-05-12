Hockey Jukka Jalonen keeps the door open for the NHL for a long time – “Yes, we’re still going to press the button on the board”

Interest on the other side of the Atlantic has been widespread.

Tampere

Lions head coach Jukka Jalonen hit the puck national teams early in 2019 and 2021. The result reads in puck history books: World Cup Gold and Silver.

In the Finnish home tournament, Jalonen and his team play a different game. The team is waiting for confirmations from the NHL throughout the first round of the playoffs.

The NHL playoffs will begin to settle this weekend, but at the same time the World Cup will be kicked off.

The lions will meet Norway in Tampere on Friday (20.20) and Latvia on Saturday.

“Now the situation is a little different. From there [NHL] There has clearly been real interest and that is why we are waiting for a while without compromising our success in the first games, ”said Jalonen in the lower floors of the Nokia Arena in Tampere.

“Yes, we’re leaving for the first weekend to press a button on the board. We are not going to see what might be going on in any of the three fields. It has been a stencil. ”

The Lion currently has seven defenders in its lineup. Jalonen did not say exactly whether he would play the team with six Packs or seven. Both would be possible without compromising the success of the early series.

Striker Petrus Palmu had to leave the team after making sure that Saku Mäenalanen able to play. Mäenalanen was slightly injured in the Swedish EHT tournament last weekend, but practiced with the team on Thursday.

The day before Palm flies out of the team Miro Aaltonen was allowed to make room To Mikael Granlundwhich will arrive in Finland on Friday.

“It’s not an optimal situation. Everyone knows and accepts the spirit of the game if someone becomes a player who helps and develops the team. That’s how it goes in top sports. ”

There is a completely exceptional Finnish situation in the NHL playoffs. All the best field players – with the exception of Granlund – will play in the first round of the play offs.

If Dallas were to fall, there could theoretically be four Finns coming from there: a central striker Roope Hintz and defenders Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpää.

Dallas are even losing 2-3 games in their league against Calgary.

Florida and Carolina lead their own series, but the disc table setting is at least as comprehensive as in Dallas.

Everyone who has followed the puck understands what a significance could be for the team Alexander Barkovilla, Anton Lundellilla, Sebastian Aholla or Teuvo with Sharp.

“Yes, we’ll see how the first round goes.”

Building a team lineup is simple math. It consists of three goalkeepers and 22 field players.

With this pattern, Lions can start against Austria with, for example, seven defenders and 12 attackers, ie with complete chains.

There would be three places left in this figure to wait for NHL players.

If Jalonen chooses to use six defenders, for example, four places would remain vacant.

Even five seats could be built if the Lions confronted Austria with six defenders and only 11 attackers, but Jalonen is unlikely to leave.

From the NHL players are likely to arrive in Tampere, but there is mere speculation as to how many.

Jalonen’s work is facilitated by the fact that there is enough suction at home games.

“It’s been so extensive that there would be one or two players who have said they probably wouldn’t be leaving if the call came and made it.”

“This is a special case. Home races – now it could be next year as well – are normal every ten years. Yes, it is clearly interesting, there is nowhere to be found. ”

Players to be named for the lions ’opening match will be selected later on Thursday.