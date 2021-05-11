Hockey Juho Lammikko then had a third chance at scoring, but a last ditch challenge made sure that he didnt

Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen hit the powers 1 + 2 against Edmonton.

Hockey In the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers took a 4-3 extra time win over the Montreal Canadiens in Monday’s round.

Oilers goal was blocked Mikko Koskinen, which stopped 25 of the 28 shots.

Of the Montreal Finns, the game was in full swing Artturi Lehkonen. He scored a 3–3 Canadiens goal behind Koskinen’s back. Lehkonen was also scoring two other goals.

Although Montreal bent in the game, it secured its place in the playoffs. The team received one point for the playoffs from the extended match. Edmonton has already secured its playoffs.

Boston Bruins goal Tuukka Rask toil in the face of the New York Islanders. Rask fought 16 times, and the Bostoners took a 3-2 time victory.

The Bruins and Islanders have secured their place in the playoffs from the Eastern Division.

Florida The Panthers gave Tampa Bay Lightning a ride, beating the team headquartered in the same state 4-0.

In the second round, the Tampa Bay goalkeeper dealt the puck at the end of his team diagonally behind the goal when Juho Lammikko surprised this, grabbed the puck and twinkled it into the cage.

The underpower goal took Florida to a 2-0 lead.

Pond also got a pass from the game. Also Pond teammate Alexander Barkov was scoring one of the goals.

Both Florida and Tampa Bay continue from the central division to the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators will also go from the same division to further games. As the teams met Finnish time early on Tuesday, the Predators rocked the Hurricanes 5–0.

Nashville goal guard Pekka Rinne blocked 30 shots.