Hockey Juho Lammikko is confident in his defensive role, but there would be a desire for more

Pond is one of Finland’s under attackers.

The weekend the first part of the double game on Friday was for a three-chain center striker To Juho Lammiko exceptional.

Namely, the pond opened its points account against Britain. The entry point was Pond’s first in two World Cup tournaments he has participated in. Previously, powers had come in the Leo shirt only outside of value tournaments.

In the Austria win on Saturday, the points account did not accumulate, so Pond’s balance in the two World Cup tournaments is currently 13 matches and 0 + 1.

Pond is the world champion for both the Young Lions in 2016 and the men in 2019. In the youth tournament, the points were made by, for example, Sebastian Aho, Jesse Puljujärvi, Patrik Laine, Roope Hintz and Kasperi Kapanen. The balance of the pond was still 0 + 0.

But in the case of Pond, the points balance is irrelevant in the role of the national team. The game goes its own head ahead and Pond is also one of the attackers used for underpowering. After six games, Underpower is still flawless: not a single goal in his own head in about 20 minutes of underpower.

“Let’s do a lot of work, and try to play it together and close. Each game scouts an opponent in advance. It has worked well, we are trying to continue, ”Pond said of the force majeure.

Although In the World Cup tournaments, the power has been low, Pond can not be said to be a wooden player by domestic standards. Pond played 51 points in Kärpi in the period 2019–20 and was sixth on the League points exchange.

Before coming to Kärpp, Lammikko had made his first attempt in the NHL, and after a year in Oulu he has returned there through a KHL visit.

In Vancouver, Pond played 75 games this season and scored 15 points. The role is built in the bucks league as a defense above.

“Yes, there has been a time in a defensive role. I think I’m pretty good at it and I’m trying to pull through it. When the role is like that, you try to play it. ”

Is there a longing for the role of scorer?

“Of course I would like it a little bit, but in a Lion, a role is worth it. Try to do every role to the best of your ability and help as well as you can. I don’t think anything else will help, a smile on my face. ”

With lions is next ahead with two breaks. According to Pond, the most important gift for them is rest.

“There have been a lot of games. Many have come to the Lions directly or been home for one or two days. The Dallas dudes came straight from the playoffs. It will probably be good for them to rest for a while, ”said Pond.

The matches will continue on Tuesday, when the Lions will face the Czech Republic in their final match of the group stage. It is already known at this point that the Lions will win their block by winning the game in regular time.

