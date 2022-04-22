Hockey Juhani Tyrväinen hit Luleå HF near the finals, but a Swedish expert branded the Finn a filmmaker: “He crashes like a bowling alley”

Tyrväinen’s Luleå HF is no longer a victory in the Swedish league finals.

Hockey In the Swedish League semi-finals, Luleå HF from Luleå defeated Frölunda in Gothenburg on Thursday night by 2-0 and took the lead 3-1 in the match series. Four wins are required to reach the finals.

Luleå’s winning goal was struck by a Finnish player Juhani Tyrväinen in the second installment of the match.

Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT: n hockey expert Jonas Andersson was not very interested in Tyrväinen ‘s winning goal, as he was disturbed by the Finnish style of play. An example was Frölundan Mats Rosseli Olsen got a cool from the crossbar: Olsen rightly got a cool, but Andersson thinks Tyrväinen unnecessarily exaggerated the situation.

“He’s a classic‘ shit disturber ’, an instigator – call me why you want to. He searches for situations, first gives himself a little and gets himself a blow, after which he crashes like a cone, like a house of cards. This is not what Tyrväinen plays, ”Andersson says.

Andersson says he likes Tyrväinen’s way of striving for Frölunda’s players “under the skin” and his strong presence in matches, but the Swedish expert also blames Tyrväinen for filming.

“This [filmaamisen] can check later. But you also can’t help but sympathize with how important he is to Luleå. He presses in every way and his encounter is unbearable, ”says Andersson.

“He’s one of those players who wants to be on his own team, but their encounter is feared like the plague. Such players are difficult for the referees. ”

Luleå HF.n the second goal was scored in the last minute of the match. Isac Brännström to score a goal Sami Lepistö.

In the second semi-final, Färjestad leads Rögle 2-1. The teams will meet for the fourth time on Friday. Luleå and Frölunda will play next time on Saturday.