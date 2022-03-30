Hockey Juhamatti Aaltonen hit overtime and brought Kärpät into the semi-finals

Ilves leads the match series with 2-1 victories.

Flies won the hockey league in the third semi-final match of Ilves in the extra round 2–1. The final goal was scored by the superiority of the flies Juhamatti Aaltonen in time 67.26.

The flies took the opening batch halfway to the 1-0 lead Aku Rätybut the lynx Matias Mäntykivi leveled two and a half minutes later.

Ilves leads the semi-finals with 2-1. Four wins are needed for the sequel.