Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Juhamatti Aaltonen hit overtime and brought Kärpät into the semi-finals

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ilves leads the match series with 2-1 victories.

Flies won the hockey league in the third semi-final match of Ilves in the extra round 2–1. The final goal was scored by the superiority of the flies Juhamatti Aaltonen in time 67.26.

The flies took the opening batch halfway to the 1-0 lead Aku Rätybut the lynx Matias Mäntykivi leveled two and a half minutes later.

Ilves leads the semi-finals with 2-1. Four wins are needed for the sequel.

#Hockey #Juhamatti #Aaltonen #hit #overtime #brought #Kärpät #semifinals

See also  New draft resolution here! No deadline for care vaccination, relaxation for vaccinated
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

El Debate - State of exception or abuse?: the controversial measures in El Salvador

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.