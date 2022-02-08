Hockey Journalist sums up Sweden’s impossible mission against Canada: “Tear the stone from stone”

Sweden face Canada in hockey quarterfinals.

8.2. 19:13

Swedish cleared his way to the women’s semi-finals of the Beijing Olympics.

The eighth place was only secured in the final match of Group B, when Sweden knocked out 3-1 with Denmark. The victory lifted Sweden to third place, the last place in the successor.

The joy is hardly very long-lasting, as Canada, the country of the sport, will face the semi-finals.

Canada have won all four matches in the tournament with a total goal difference of 33-5. Finland got an ugly spanking reading of 1–11, and Sweden is not promised much more.

Swedish managed to beat only China in addition to Denmark, but it does not seem to have affected self-confidence.

“We have nothing to lose. Now all we have to do is enjoy, press to the fullest and take advantage of the situations we get, ”he comments Michelle Löwenhielm Aftonbladetille.

“We are going to win this. You should never say ‘never’ ”.

Aftonbladet hockey supplier Mats Wennerholm indicates in his column however, his distrust quite outright.

“If Damkronorna wins Canada in the semi-finals of these games, I promise to tear down the Great Wall of China. Stone by stone, ”says Wennerholm.