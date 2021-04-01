Hockey Joonas Donskoi was allowed to take it quickly by the referee, much to the dismay of the goalkeeper who wasn’t prepared

Buffalo’s losing streak broke right on the verge of a gloomy NHL record.

Hockey In the NHL at the Colorado Avalanche Joonas Donskoi was in a wild mood against Arizona Coyotes. Donskoi hit the hat trick in the first set of the match in a few minutes.

The game had been on for 7.31 minutes after Donskoi had to leave the pitch after talking back to the referee and receiving his second booking. The first goal came in a time of 4.04, so there were only three minutes and 27 seconds between the first third goal.

Donskoi preyed on another point to the last goal of the Avalanche. The Avalanche finally broke Arizona with goals 9-3.

Also Avalanche Mikko Rantanen was effective, paint and two feed points.

Buffalo With the help of his Finnish reinforcements, Sabers took the victory over Philadelphia Flyers, cutting a creepy loss pipe. The home team Buffalo won the game 6-1.

Sabres’ Finnish defender Rasmus Ristolainen got two pass points during the match, while the Finnish pack Henri Jokiharju missed power points. Ristolainen was on the ice for a total of about 22 and a half minutes and Jokiharju just over 18 and a half minutes.

Buffalo had time to lose 18 games in a row before facing Philadelphia. Had the losing streak not been broken now, the team would have set a record for the entire league, i.e. 19 consecutive losses.

Sabers took the lead already in the first round, ending in favor of the team with a 2-0 lead. Although the second batch was started in a 4-1 situation, Flyers was not easily released in the third batch. Canadian defender of Buffalo Brandon Montour struck the goal around the 15th minute of the game with a goal for the Philadelphia net and repeated his performance immediately behind 37 seconds later.

Toronto Maple Leafs, meanwhile, defeated the home team Winnipeg Jets. The game ended after the third set in favor of the Toronto team 3-1.

A total of six games were scheduled to be played on game day, but the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks have been postponed due to the league’s corona protocol, says NHL.com. A new meeting date has not yet been announced.

Two Vancouver players have been placed on the protocol list, in addition to which a member of the team’s coaching staff is also on the list.

Since the beginning of the season in January, a total of 47 games have been postponed, 42 of them due to the corona protocol. The remaining five delays were due to weather-related problems.