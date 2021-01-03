Hockey Joker’s winning streak broke out in Moscow, more worries brought by goalkeeper injury – “Negligence paid today”

TsSKA, which holds the top position in KHL’s western block, took the overtime victory over the Jokers. Goalkeeper Anders Lindbäck missed the match.

The winning goal was scored in extra time Andrei Svetlakov Jokers Nicklas Jensenin after disc loss. Jensen lost face to the Jokers match, as TsSKA could have been won without defensive errors.

“The opportunity was to take even two points, but a little puck negligence paid off today,” the Joker head coach Lauri Marjamäki admitted after the match.

“The game undulated a bit too much, and at the individual level we didn’t get exactly what it would have taken to win the top game.”

Jokers led Jordan Schroederin and Brian O’Neillin goals twice, but TsSKA moved to 4-2 in the second inning. Defender Viktor Lööv and Schroeder raised the Jokers to levels in the third set.

On a completely positive note, the final round did not go for the goalkeeper Anders Lindbäck had to be replaced due to injury. Jānis Kalniņš played to the end of the match.

There was no injury severity from Lindbäck, who started the previous six matches According to the Jokers immediately after the match information. In their next match, the Jokerit will continue in the away fields when it faces HK Sochi away the day after tomorrow.