Hockey Jokers who stayed in Finland were punished with a loss, the player coordinator gave recognition to Jari Kurr: “Standing in support of the team and employees”

KHL announced on Thursday that the Jokers had lost a match it missed. The Jokers justified their decision on security grounds, and did not mention a word about the political situation in Belarus.

Hockey League The Helsinki Jokers, who play in KHL, have been in a lot of turbulence at the turn of August-September in connection with their series opening.

The Jokerit, who received appropriate criticism for their travel plan, eventually failed to leave for Belarus, where it should have faced Dinamo Minsk on Thursday.

His decision to the Jokers justified in a bulletin released Thursday night for security reasons.

“We have been in close contact with KHL and Dinamo Minsk in recent days. We made it clear that now is not the time to play hockey in Belarus, ”the club’s chairman and main owner Jari Kurri said.

As the Jokerit did not travel to Minsk, KHL sentenced the club to a loss from the match.

“This is a result, but we will continue in the series as normal and play our first match on Saturday in Riga,” Kurri added.

In Belarus is currently undergoing a popular uprising for an authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko against.

Hockey is a way for Lukashenko to make politics, but the Jokers ultimately refused to be the dictator’s pawn. In his statement, however, the Jokerit did not say a word about the situation in Belarus.

Joker Player Coordinator Janne Vuorinen gave public recognition to Kurr on Thursday.

“A lot has happened in recent days, mistakes have probably been made, but one thing needs to be clarified. Jari Kurri has stood in support of the team and employees, and has managed the activities within the club with respect, ”Vuorinen wrote To their Twitter account.

Jokers captain Marko Anttila said For Ilta-Sanomat, the team was already ready to leave for the airport when the plans changed after Kurr came to the players.

“We were just having a meeting when Jari talked about it. We had been discussing the situation with the players already in the morning and there was all sorts of speculation, twisting and turning around. When we heard about the decision, it was no wonder – the game was canceled and clean, ”said Anttila.