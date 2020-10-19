Hockey Jokers stumbled far away in Khabarovsk to Amur’s efficient number one chain, Vladimir Butuzov collected points of magnitude

The same trio scored all four goals for the home team.

Jokers the well-started puck season got a stain in the farthest corner of KHL when the team lost to Amur Khabarovsk after a rather toothless performance 1-4.

Amur’s number one chain alone was too much for the Jokers after the trio Vladimir Butuzov, Tomas Zohorna and Alexander Polunin ground all four goals.

Butuzov was Khabarovsk’s night kunk by scoring two goals and passing one more. The match started in Finland at 12 o’clock, but Khabarovsk was already in the evening. The Jokers live as far as possible on the most distant guest trips in Finnish time.

“Poor game from us, doesn’t help,” Captain Marko Anttila said in a Zoom interview after the match.

Joker’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki remained on the same lines.

“Overall, it’s a pretty average performance and it won’t do well in this league,” Marjamäki said.

Match it’s rare that the Jokers couldn’t create just about any decent attacks at all. The puck slipped into the pole a couple of times, but so did the opponents.

Zohorna scored one more goal but Marjamäki managed to get rid of the coach’s challenge. The rejection seemed so light that after that, at least the Jokers couldn’t be accused of being mistreated in the KHL.

Amur got his first two goals quite lightly. Butuzov tried to escape with his lower legs only Henrik Haapala. Butuzov left the delusions and shot up Anders Lindbäck to the glove side.

In the game of dominance of the Jokers, playing the offensive line betrayed accurately enough and Butuzov received a gift, which he used in 19.25.

In the second set, there were only a few skate draws on the ice, when the game was already 2-0 for Amur, and again from the run.

Zohorna and Butuzov passed very skillfully through Aleksandr Polunin. Now came the delusion on the knuckle and lifting it up.

Amurin the players in the first chain had not celebrated with high scores before Monday’s match, but now everything fell into place.

The third goal, which came with superiority, was downright magnificent. Zohorna put the ball deep into the edge of the box, from which defender Valery Vasilyev immediately moved it up and Polunin reaped the second of the evening. It’s not worth asking the Jokers ’packs why Polunin was left so free.

The big notch remains in the downstairs of the Jokers and the team’s powers as a defender Mikko Lehtonen leaves for the NHL.

Lehtonen shot the team to 2-1 with a handsome warmth and otherwise the team’s offensive game usually starts through Lehtonen when he is on the ice.

The Jokers were ahead of the KHL top teams in the Amur match, when the point average is used as the calculation model.

The team’s journey continued from Khabarovsk to Kazakhstan, where Barys Nur-Sultan will meet on Wednesday.