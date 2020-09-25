Hockey Jokers return to KHL after more than a two-week corona break – Sibir Novosibirsk crashes in Helsinki

Over The Jokerit, who returned to hockey KHL after a two-week corona break, won Sibir Novosbirsk 5–2 in their home game in Helsinki.

The goals of the jokers did Brian O’Neill, David Sklenicka, Marko Anttila, Nicklas Jensen and John Norman. Siberia’s 2-2 draw hit in the second set Mikael Ruohomaa.

The Jokers ’goals against Siberia at the start of the second set were scored only every 51 seconds by O’Neill and undercutting Sklenicka. Ruohomaa leveled to 2–2, but Anttila took the Jokers back in the second round.

Jokers was quarantined for a week and a half due to a coronavirus pandemic. The Helsinki team had last played KHL more than two weeks ago, when the Jokerit defeated Neftehimik in their home hall.

“The big challenge, we were 16 days without playing. The first installment saw that it had not been played. Five goals scored, must be satisfied, ”Joker’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki said in an interview with Viasat.

Due to the corona, the Jokers have only played three matches at KHL this season. In the opening match, it was condemned to lose 0-5 because the Jokers did not travel as guests of Dinamo Minsk due to the unstable political situation in Belarus.