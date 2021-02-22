Hockey Jokers for a clear home win – Regin, who returned to the ice, was hit right away, Friman was awarded the KHL opening goal

The match was third for the Jokers in the regular season.

KHL Hockey League The Jokerit ended the five-home loss when Vitjaz, who visited Helsinki, fell 5-1. The match was third for the Jokers in the regular season.

Has been on the sidelines for more than a month due to injury Peter Regin returned to the Joker shirt with paint in the opening round, and in the second round Jordan Schroder increased lead. Vitjaz narrowed down in another installment, but the third installment was a Feast of the Jokers Nicklas Jensenin, Niklas Frimanin and Julius Junttilan with paints. For Friman, the goal was first in the Jokers and the KHL League.

Jokerit, who is fifth in the KHL’s western block, will face Vitjaz again at home and Amur on Thursday before the playoffs.