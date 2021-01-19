Hockey Joker Peter Regin flew his cheek above the ice, was taken immediately to the hospital

The Jokers lost their home game in the clearest reading.

Jokerit – Barys 1–4

Helsinki The Jokers ’KHL match against Barys Nur-Sultan began in a sad mood on Tuesday night at Hartwall Arena.

At the beginning of the first installment Peter Regin tried to advance at the offensive head between the Barys player and the edge, but the joker striker lost his balance and flew into the ice with his cheek ahead. Regin was given a chance to change things around.

The head coach of the Jokers Lauri Marjamäki confirmed in an interview with Viaplay that Regin will not play in the next match of the Jokers.

“Probably not playing. He went to the hospital immediately. ”

Self the match didn’t go well with the Jokers either, as Barys settled the third half of the match in the second half by scoring three goals. Before that, the Jokers Alex Grant had brought the Jokers to 1-1 at the start of the third installment.

“It was eaten where it hurts,” Marjamäki said in an interview with Viaplay.

The chase of the Jokers was less than the end of the third round, for Sami Lepistö watched the match from the ice rink with two two-minute colds.

The Jokers will play next Saturday in Moscow against TsSKA next Saturday.