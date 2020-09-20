Hockey Joel Kiviranta scored another important goal when Dallas took the opening victory in the Stanley Cup finals: “I don’t really know what’s going on now”

The entire Finnish quartet in Dallas got points in the opening of the final series.

Dallas Stars won the first match of the hockey NHL final series against Tampa Bay Lightning strongly by 4-1. Dallas leads the series 1-0. Four victories are needed for the championship.

Dallas, considered underdog, lost a sweet win in a match played in Edmonton. The team knocked the goals evenly in each round.

Captain Dallas Jamie Benn said the team had time to rest for a few days before Saturday night’s match.

“I think we got off to a good start to the game. They got lucky, but it didn’t startle us and we just kept playing our game, ”he said. nhl.comin by.

Dallas the Finns excelled in the match. All four Finns playing in the ranks of Dallas managed to score points during the match.

Striker Joel Kiviranta scored his team’s third goal at the end of the second round of the game. He was assisted in scoring Esa Lindell. Also Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen acknowledged the entry points in the game.

The finish was fifth in the playoffs for Kiviranta. He has excelled in the finishing goals in previous rounds, but now the goal was already scored in 49.32.

“I don’t really know what’s going on now. Sometimes it just feels like whatever puck you shoot, it hits the finish line. I have that feeling now, ”Kiviranta said at the press conference.

“It feels good, but we need three more wins. It doesn’t matter who makes the paints. ”

“The legend continues,” Dallas ’Twitter account stated in connection with Kiviranta’s paint video.

Dallas did not throw a puck towards the goal in vain, but a fifth of the shots went in. The team fired 20 goals per goal during the game. Lightning, on the other hand, sent the puck in the direction of the goal a total of 36 times.

In the first in installments in Dallas Joel Hanley assisted by Finnish striker Hintz, scored the first goal of the game after the game had been played for less than six minutes. Hanley’s goal was his first in the NHL, according to nhl.com.

Tampa Bay managed to equalize in the first set of the game Yanni Gourden by making paint.

During the second set, however, Stars badly escaped Lightning. First, the puck hit the finish line Jamie Oleksiak. He was assisted in the goal by a Russian striker Alexander Radulov and Finnish defender Miro Heiskanen.

Joel Kiviranta scored the second goal of the second set at the very end of the set. Kiviranta received help not only from Finnish defender Esa Lindell but also from his Swedish colleague From John Klingberg.

At the end of the third installment Jason Dickinson still scored the fourth goal of Dallas, who finished last in the game.

Canadian Hanley is the first defender in nearly three decades to open his NHL goal account in the final match, says nhl.com. According to the site, the last time the equivalent was made was played by the Pittsburgh Penguins Jim Paek in 1991. At the time, he hit the puck to the finish line in the sixth final game against Minnesota North Stars.

According to Nhl.com, Dallasin Benn also incited his team’s goalkeeper after the game Anton Hudobinin input. Hudobin rejected in the match 35 times. According to the Dallas captain, Hudobin made a lot of great fights in the third round that kept the team going.

In addition to praising his own, he also had good things to say about Tampa Bay.

“They’re a good team, they get their chances,” Benn commented on his team’s final opponent.