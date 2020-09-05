Hockey Joel Kiviranta rotted a helmet trick to the Dallas block final: “This was the kind of moment you dream of as a child”

Kiviranta sealed Dallas with a 5-4 win in the seventh minute and scored two goals in regular time.

Hockey In the NHL, the West Group battle pair Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche competed for entry to the block final according to a long formula. The seventh and final encounter in the second round of the playoffs was extended to 4-4 in the draw.

A striker playing his first playoffs among the Finnish players in Dallas Joel Kiviranta rose to the helm of his team with a helmet trick. He sealed Dallas with a 5-4 win in the seventh minute and scored two goals in actual time, one of which raised to Dallas levels at the end of the third set.

“This was the kind of moment that a child dreams of. I played the first game seven of my life today (the seventh match of the playoffs) and didn’t know what to expect. It was just one game among others, ”Kiviranta said nhl.comin by.

Kiviranta scored from the net Andrej Sekeralta.

“(Colorado’s) defense might have lost me a bit at that point. I tried to find a weak point, and the feed was great, ”Kiviranta described.

Paints were at the same time the first playoff goals in Kiviranta’s career. He previously had one entry point in his account for the playoffs from an August encounter with the Calgary Flames.

“Legend is born,” glowed Dallas Stars With their Twitter account after the solution paint.

“We’re not going home,” Kiviranta, meanwhile, rejoiced in the locker room video shared by his company.

Kiviranta has so far been mainly in the position of deputy in his team. Head coach Rick Bowness admitted he was surprised.

“Am I expecting a hat trick? No, ”he said according to nhl.com.

“If I were a smart coach, I would of course have put him on the ice much earlier. It’s quite likely that he’ll be in the lineup for the next game, ”Bowness noted.

Different sorts of NHL’s information, which often highlights records and statistical specialties, immediately found benchmarks for Kiviranta’s helmet trick.

According to it, Kiviranta is the seventh player in the history of the league and the first newcomer to succeed in scoring three goals in the seventh match of the playoffs.

The previous corresponding helmet trick is Wayne Gretzkyn in the name and from 1993, the NHL says On Twitter.

The block final place is Dallas’ first since 2008.

Defender in the playoffs in a phenomenal scoring tune Miro Heiskanen scored two points, the striker Roope Hintz one.

Colorado striker Mikko Rantanen acknowledged the entry point Nazem Kadrin triple finish.

Following Dallas, the block final will be joined by either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Vancouver Canucks, whose match series is also tied at 3 to 3. The decisive seventh match will be played on Saturday morning Finnish time.