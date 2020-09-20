Hockey Joel Kiviranta came up again, Dallas coach Rick Bowness praises his newcomer: “A great competitor and a great guy”

Kiviranta has already scored five goals in the playoffs and settled matches.

Winger Joel Kiviranta came up again when Dallas started the hockey league on the NHL Stanley Cup yacht with a 4-1 win over Tampa.

The final series is just beginning, but Stars took an important first step.

Kiviranta played his name lukewarmly in the Finnish consciousness at the 2019 World Hockey Championships.

Slightly because in the tournament that brought the World Cup gold, everything seemed to be focused Marko “Bogey” Anttilan and goalkeeper Kevin Lankisen about. Kiviranta played a humble puck in Leo and sent a sample of work to Dallas as if he were stealthily.

There was no NHL reservation on Kiviranta, but now he has a place in the number one league in the world.

Fair from the World Cup team a year ago, only two players got an NHL spot, bringing in more than a dozen games.

Terrible Kaapo Kakko played full season at the New York Rangers and Kiviranta is second. Defender Henri Jokiharju had time to play in the NHL before the World Cup and continued on it during this coronavirus season.

If the World Cup did not make Kiviranta a well-known Finnish hockey player yet, he is Miro Heiskasen along with one of the most talked about players in early fall.

“Kivi played 11 of us in the regular season and could have played even more,” Dallas ’interim head coach Rick Bowness said at an NHL press conference after the first final.

Bowness began to praise Kiviranta profusely and seemed clearly excited when talking about the Finnish breakthrough player.

“He’s fearless and in a way inexperienced in this league, but also one of the best near the edges.”

Dallas was in turmoil when head coach Jim Montgomery had to leave its place in the fall season. Bowness, who finished second, took on temporary responsibility but was able to continue in a familiar environment.

Although Kiviranta had only 11 matches in the regular season, he was always on the coaching lists. Bowness trusted the newcomer when the place opened.

“He’s reliable, plays comfortably with the puck and is a great skater in offensive direction,” Bowness specified.

“A great competitor and a great guy. He does a very good job in the defensive direction and close to the wings. ”

In the playoffs Kiviranta was allowed to pull on the jersey for two matches during the first month. Then came the third game, which was the seventh in the Calgary series and Kiviranta riveted three goals. Early chapters began to accumulate in the fabulous story.

“He’s been a huge help to us,” Bowness admitted. “And when you win the playoffs, you always need someone to stand up and Stone has risen.”

Bowness’s statement is, in a way, self-evident, but also very true. Kiviranta scored three goals against Calgary, loaded an important handicap in a decisive Vegas win and increased their balance by making a 3-1 hit in the final opening.

Defender Heiskanen leads the club’s internal points exchange and often plays in his pack pair Jamie Oleksiak has scored five goals. In total, the Dallas defenders have scored 15 goals, exceeding all standards.

“At the training camp in July, we focused on getting defenders more involved in the offensive game. In this league, defenders have a big role to play, and they have to. ”

“Attacks require a fourth player and we’re focused on that.”

Coach Bowness denied that the team’s self-confidence had risen solely from these victories. It is affected by other things.

“We know how we have to play whether we come across Calgary, Colorado, Vegas or Tampa. We have a certain way to play. ”

Dallas still has a long way to go to be the champion, but according to NHL statistics, the winners of the opening game of the final have taken 76.3% of the pitcher.

The second final of the Stanley Cup in Dallas-Tampa will be played on the night between Monday and Tuesday at 3 p.m. V Sport shows the match live.