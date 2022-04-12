Hockey Joel Army’s sixth full hit of the season was a skinny comfort to Montreal

Last season’s finalist team in Montreal ends the regular season.

Montreal

Hockey In the NHL encounter with Canadian teams, the Montreal Canadiens bowed to the Winnipeg Jets 2-4 in their home pitch.

After a goal-free opening round in Montreal Joel Armia opened the game with 29 minutes played. The hit was the sixth of the season for the Pori striker.

Winnipeg token from the Army hit and took a second break in the 2-1 lead. In the final round, Montreal still leveled with Josh Anderson’s finish until Winnipeg Yevgeny Svetšnikov scored a 3 to 2 goal. The final numbers 4–2 finished Winnipeg Adam Lowry to an empty finish.

The power players of the match had scored the opening goal for Winnipeg and entered a 2-1 hit Morgan Barron and scored the first two goals for Winnipeg Dylan Samberg. More than 11 minutes played in Montreal Jesse Ylönen missed points in the match.

Last this season in Montreal, which lost the Stanley Cup final series to Tampa Bay Lightning, has been disappointing. Through the NHL, the season of the most successful club of all time ends in the regular season. However, the season of the Finnish striker Joel Armia, who made 6 + 8 powers this season, is likely to continue in the World Championships in May. The Army said last week To Ilta-Sanomat to be available to the Lions.

“Yes, I am interested. Let’s knock the wood now, but I’m healthy, and the contract issues don’t bother me. This is basically the first time you have the opportunity to go [MM-kisoihin]of course, ”Armia told IS.

Winnipeg’s dream of the playoffs is still alive. The team has eight games in the regular season left, and the Los Angeles Kings, the last playoffs in the Western Conference, are just five points away.