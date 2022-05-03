Hockey Joel Armia passes medical examination and confirms Lion: “There are hands and attack power”

3.5. 21:22

Finland a 28-year-old striker named for the men’s hockey national team World Cup group Joel Armia passed medical examination and is scheduled to join the national team on Thursday for other NHL-confirmed goalkeepers Harri Säterindefender Henri Jokiharjun and the attacker Juho Lammikon ways.

GM Jere Lehtinen stressed at a national team media conference on Tuesday that this is a plan. Finland will face Switzerland in the EHT tournament match in Tampere on Thursday and will continue their games against the Czech Republic in Stockholm on Saturday and against Sweden on Sunday.

Leaflet and head coach Jukka Jalonen would like NHL reinforcements to get into action this weekend.

“We need to make sure the schedules are going well. We look at the situation when it comes to gaming while we are there (in Stockholm). The ideal situation would be for us to get under the game. Needless to go ahead, ”Lehtinen said.

Säteri is a recent Olympic champion and Pond and Jokiharju world champions three years ago. The Army has played nearly 400 regular season matches in the NHL, but has not played a single A national match. He went through age-appropriate national teams and represented Finland in as many as three World Championships for under-20s.

Striker aiming for the World Championships starting next week in Tampere and Helsinki Miro Aaltonen played twice with the Army in the World Championships for under-20s and once for under-18s.

“When we were younger, we played a lot on the national teams, but now we haven’t been in touch for many years. When he left for North America, he was pretty adept but has changed his player profile. He is a top player and strengthens us with his contribution, ”Aaltonen described.

Jalonen highlighted the Army’s long career in North America.

“A skilled guy, but his role in the NHL has been more defensive. There are hands and attack power. Let’s see what role is invented for him. He has played hundreds of games in North America and also played in the Stanley Cup finals last year, ”the head coach underlined the diverse background of the Montreal striker.