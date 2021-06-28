Hockey Joel Armia hit the corona list again: the striker did not travel to the opening game of the NHL finals

Montreal will play in the finals after a break of nearly 30 years and will try to return to the Canadian trophy.

Montreal Canadiens Finnish striker Joel Armia did not travel with his team to the opening of the NHL final series in Tampa, NHL said on its website. The Army was placed on the league’s coron list for the second time this season.

Newspaper Montreal Gazette said that Armia became ill with the coronavirus in the early spring when Jesperi Kotkaniemen with. It is not yet known why the Army’s coronation is due this time around, but the Montreal Sports Director (GM) Marc Bergevin promised to tell us more on Monday.

“This isn’t ideal. We’ve been kind of dealing with this thing all year, with players going through the covid protocol. ‘Armie’ is, of course, an important player for us. This is another little setback that we have to deal with,” Ben Chiarot commented.

Armia, 28, has played strongly in the playoffs, making powers of 5 + 3 = 8 in 17 matches. Recovered from the outrageous experience he had experienced against Winnipeg Jake Evans took the Finnish place in the exercises for veteran strikers Corey Perryn and Eric Staalin alongside.

Head coach of the Canadiens Dominic Ducharme is on the sidelines of the opening series of the match series due to his corona infection. Ducharme got a positive test result before the third match of the semi-finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, but he is expected to return to the substitution box for the third final.

Montreal has advanced to the NHL finals to the great surprise of many. The team first knocked out Toronto with a 4-3 match win, then easily defeated Winnipeg 4-0 and dropped Vegas 4-2 in the semi-finals. Canadiens’ third Finnish striker Artturi Lehkonen solved the Vegas match series with his extra time goal.

Montreal is in the finals for the first time since its 1993 championship year. It is also the last time a Canadian team has won an NHL championship.

The Canadian team last played in the finals in the spring of 2011, when Vancouver bowed to Boston with wins 3-4.

Tampa Bay Lightning, who will play without Finns, will be hunting for his second consecutive championship as a follow-up to his Stanley Cup championship last autumn.

The finals start in Tampa on Tuesday night Finnish time. The champion will be known no later than July 11 local time.