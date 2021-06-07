Hockey Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen in top tune, Montreal knocked out Winnipeg

Montreal needs just one more win to advance to the NHL playoffs.

Finns were in high spirits in the NHL playoffs on Sunday as the Montreal Canadiens covered their visitors with a 5-1 draw for the Winnipeg Jets.

Montreal shirts are playing Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen both scored in the second round, in addition to which Armia scored in the third round and also Corey Perryn paint in the opening batch.

Both goals of the army were created by underpower and the latter to an empty goal.

Montreal is now leading 3-0 in the second round. Four wins are needed to continue. The teams will next meet Finnish time early Tuesday morning. Montreal will then have the opportunity to secure a follow-up.

“A situation of 3 to 0, don’t think too much. Must play in the same way as tonight. It will definitely be good, ”Armia said after the match.

“I’ve been playing this league long enough and played enough playoffs to know that the last game is the hardest to win,” pondered Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher.

In the first in the match round, Montreal defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadiens managed to rise from a 1-3 loss to a series winner.

Finnish time in the game against Monday’s goal Winnipeg goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck blocked 28 shots out of 32. Guarded the Montreal network Carey Price stopped almost as many shots. He fought 26 times.

Team-mate Jesperi Kotkaniemi missed points. Winnipeg’s Finnish reinforcement also missed points Kristian Vesalainen.