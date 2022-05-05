Friday, May 6, 2022
Hockey Joakim Kemell high in NHL talent search rankings, but here is another top promise from the Finnish league

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in World Europe
Slovakia’s Juraj Slafkovsky, who excelled in the Olympics, is ranked number one on the list of non-North American players.

NHL Hockey League talent search announced on Thursday, their final player finishes toward the NHL draft in July, a new player booking event.

Players are divided into those playing in North America and those playing in international troughs.

At the top of the list of international promises is the Slovak youth of the Finnish League TPS Juraj Slafkovsky, An 18-year-old striker who shone in the Beijing Olympics.

Immediately after, the JYP attacker’s promise is ranked Joakim Kemelland the tenth international field player on the Pelicans season has ended Brad Lambert.

The top scorer on the international list, for his part, has been rejected by JYP juniors this season Topias Leinonen. The top name for North American field players is the Canadian Center Shane Wright.

NHL Draft 2022 will be held 7-8. July in Montreal. The raffle for Draft’s top booking shifts is up for grabs next week.

Prison management Denmark is alleviating prison overcrowding by passing hundreds of convicts to Kosovo

