Hockey Jesse Virtanen hit Färjestad’s winning goal and secured the Swedish Hockey Championship

Färjestad defeated Luleå in the decisive seventh final.

Defender Jesse Virtanen was the hero of Färjestad on Thursday when the Karlstad team secured the Swedish Hockey Championship in the final series. Virtanen scored the opening goal of the seventh encounter and helped the away team to a 3-0 victory over Luleå in the decisive SHL final.

Färjestad took the championship 4–3 in the top-level finals.

For Färjestad, the Swedish championship was the tenth in history. It had won its previous championship in 2011.

Virtanen, who hit 1–0 in the middle of the third round, was the only Finnish player on Färjestad’s gold team. As many as five Finnish hockey players were found in the crew of Luleå, who took silver: defenders Sami Lepistö and Julius Honka as well as attackers Juhani Tyrväinen, Joonas Rask and Olli Nikupeteri.