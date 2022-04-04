Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi’s long dry season finally ended with a stylish finish

Florida’s Anton Lundell played his first two games this weekend after his return.

Edmonton winger Jesse Puljujärvi made points against Columbus on December 16, but then fell silent.

After the Columbus match, as many as 14 games went without hits, and there have been only three since. Just that third slammed against Anaheim early Monday.

Connor McDavid and Evander Kane won the puck for the Oilers behind Anaheim’s goal, and Kane fed the puck to Puljujärvi in ​​front of the goal. Puljujärvi tempered to look and move the puck a meter to the side until he skillfully fired from a small angle.

The Oilers defeated Anaheim 6-1 and backed their position in third place in the Pacific Division.

The finish was Puljujärvi 13th this season, but very irregular. Prior to the match against Anaheim, he missed nine matches in the goal-free tube.

After a great Columbus match, Puljujärvi played 28 matches that were only successful three times. The early season promised more than what winter and the beginning of spring have brought so far.

Florida took its second consecutive afternoon victory when it defeated Finnish time in a routine match in Buffalo on Sunday night 5-3.

Much bigger than the profit was that Florida has got it back Anton Lundellinwho is looking a little quietly for his best mood.

Lundell were injured on March 7 against Buffalo and now played his first two matches this weekend since return.

A spectacular goal came against Buffalo. Lundell won the offensive head start, after which the puck quickly spun back to him. A sharp shot took Florida to a 2-1 lead. If the goal could have been scored by three passers, Lundell would have been in the hit.

Despite his long absence, Lundell have scored 15 goals this season and scored 39 points.

The weekend was strong for Florida. It won both of its matches and was the first team to secure a place in the playoffs. In practice, the place of the Panthers has been certain for a long time, but now it is also mathematically.