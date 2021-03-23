Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi’s English bends even better – he got to the Canadian language bath in Kärpi: “We overwhelmed him”

Konkari Jussi Jokinen believes that Puljujärvi has lunch to make a 15-year NHL career.

When hockey player Jesse Puljujärvi played a few years ago in the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, his playing performance in the trough fell short of the desired level on average and there were also problems with language skills.

In social media even mocked Puljujärvi’s language skills, and he himself did not try in any way to cover up its shortcomings.

Now 22-year-old Puljujärvi has returned to Edmonton as a changed man. The game has gone through, and many have paid attention not only to the strengthening of Puljujärvi’s self-confidence but also to the development of English language skills.

“English is better. Communication with coaches and players is different. It helps a lot. When you talk better, you play better, ”Puljujärvi said in January.

It was published on the NHL website on Tuesday from Lake Puljujärvi broad story, which also sheds light on the development of language skills.

Before returning to the NHL for this season, Puljujärvi played in the Finnish League in Oulu’s Kärpi, where he was put into a language bath.

Canadian player of flies Shaun Heshka says in the story that Kärppie’s coaching staff planted him and another Canadian in the locker room of Lake Puljujärvi Cody Kunykin between.

“We overwhelmed him with as much English as he could understand. And in away games, he had a Swedish roommate (Ludwig Byström), who spoke only English to him, ”Heshka reveals.

NHL a superstar teammate Connor McDavid comments on the development of Puljujärvi’s self-confidence as follows:

“He’s scored a couple of goals he couldn’t have seen him score two years ago,” says McDavid, head of the NHL points exchange, in whose chain Puljujärvi has occasionally been able to play.

Played a long NHL career Jussi Jokinen closely followed the ripening of Puljujärvi in ​​Kärpi.

“He’s in a much better position mentally and much more prepared for the NHL. His English is better and he has all the fins to make a 15 year career there. He smiles, he plays well and is confident, ”says Jokinen.

Jokinen estimates that at the 2016 NHL booking ceremony before Puljujärvi, the booked Auston Matthwesin, Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Duboisin the immediate success right from the coming seasons was a tough piece for the fourth reserved Puljujärvi.

“When the others at the top got a name and Jesse got on the farm and didn’t get a real chance to show, it was really hard for him. Many young players have growth pains. Then it was time for Jesse to experience them and find his own way, ”says Jokinen.

This season Puljujärvi has played 33 matches and has scored 8 + 5.