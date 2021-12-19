Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi was placed on the league’s corona protocol – will the NHL arrears be played during the Olympic break?

Boston and Nashville, who suffered from the corona, had a break in the NHL.

Hockey NHL clubs Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators were forced into an early Christmas break over the weekend due to a coronavirus situation. The league informed on Saturday that both teams are scheduled to return to the fields on December 27 local time.

The NHL had previously announced the transfer of the Montreal-Boston match scheduled for Saturday, in addition to which the next three matches will be transferred from Boston. Nashville’s next three matches will also move on.

Eight players from the Boston team have been placed on the league’s corona protocol. The list also includes eight Nashville players, one of whom is the team’s Finnish star Mikael Granlund.

Earlier this week, Calgary Flames, the Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were sidelined from the NHL. Teams are scheduled to return to the game troughs after Christmas.

The NHL also postponed three other games over the weekend (Vancouver – Toronto, Seattle – Toronto and Vancouver – Arizona). 29 matches have been transferred to the league this season.

NHL Saturday also offered one nasty corona-related Finnish news, Edmonton Oilers announced Jesse Puljujärven placed on the league’s corona protocol list. Puljujärvi did not play in Saturday’s match when the Oilers knocked down the Seattle Kraken 5–3.

Puljujärvi has played in the top chains in Edmonton this season and scored 10 + 13 = 23 in 28 matches.

The NHL corona situation has escalated rapidly this week, and at the same time dark clouds have risen above the Olympic participation of NHL players.

“It looks a little bad now. The first thing that comes to mind is that as long as the entire NHL Regular Series could even be played now. Where else could these games be moved than during the Olympic break? ” Nashville goalkeeper Hair Saros said In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat.

The Beijing Olympic men’s hockey tournament is scheduled to begin on February 9th. The final decision on NHL players ’participation in the Olympics is likely to be made in January.