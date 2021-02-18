Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi showed the pattern of a wrist shot and got into making history

Puljujärvi scored their fourth goal of the season from Connor McDavid.

Edmonton Oilersin Jesse Puljujärvi succeeded in the goal when the team faced Winnipeg the night before Thursday in Finnish time. The hit was the man’s fourth of the season.

Puljujärvi got the feed in the middle area, continued to the edge of the puck Connor McDavid, which freed the Finn from driving through.

Puljujärvi solved the situation by tapping a millimeter-accurate wrist shot in the upper corner.

The entry point was McDavid’s 500th power point in his career. In 369 matches, the power stats show readings of 171 + 329. He reached the milestone for the eighth fastest in NHL history. Of the active players, McDavid shares first place in Pittsburgh Sidney Crosbyn with.

The number one is Wayne Gretzky (234 matches). Jari Kurri is ranked sixth (356).

The match between Edmonton and Winnipeg is still pending.