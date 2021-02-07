Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi scored his third goal of the season, but the Finn also took a fatal cold

The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Calgary Flames.

Good luck got into the mood of the game Jesse Puljujärvi scored their third goal in the NHL hockey season, but his team Edmonton Oilers lost to Calgary Flames 4-6.

Puljujärvi’s third goal in the last two games leveled the situation to 3–3 at the beginning of the final round, but soon after that the Finnish striker took a fatal freeze from swinging.

Dillon Dube fired the Flames with a 4-3 lead, and Calgary no longer let the lead out of his hands.

Puljujärvi played eleven matches at the start of the season before scoring his first goal after rising to the Oilers ’No. 1 chain. Oilersin Connor McDavid has now scored at least two power points in seven consecutive matches and has collected six goals and 15 assists in the last nine games. McDavid’s career record is eight consecutive multi-power point matches from 2019.

“He’s put puck in from the finish line. He had goal spots before, but they didn’t go in. It wasn’t just about the shots, but the scores he created. It was good to see that he got the prize. He played hard and scored an important goal. Too bad we weren’t able to maintain our level throughout the match, ”Oilers head coach Dave Tippett growled after the game On Twitter in a published interview.

Tippett did not hide his dissatisfaction with his team’s play.

“We played a simple, straightforward game in the first set, and in the second set we decided to lose a lot of discs. We were a lot in our own area and we had to chase. ”

Edmonton with paint Mikko Koskinen blocked 22 shots but scored six goals. He watched the last minutes of the exchange as Edmonton chased without success. After the match, head coach Tippett was asked to answer a question about the goalkeeper game, as Koskinen’s defense percentage this season has dropped to less than 90.

“We need to play better in front of the goalkeeper, and the goalkeeper needs to fight a couple more shots,” Tippett said.

The previous encounter of the teams over a good year ago, and that’s when the battle of three fights ended in an 8–3 victory for Edmonton.