Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi returns to Edilon Oilers – Edmonton media: “He probably understood that he was losing a lot of money in Finland”

Jesse Puljujärvi signed a two-year contract with Edmonton Oilers.

Hockey The NHL league team Edmonton Oilers has signed a two-year deal Jesse Puljujärven with. The contract is valued at $ 2.3 million (two million euros), of which $ 900,000 in the first year and $ 1.4 million in the second year.

In 2016, 22-year-old Puljujärvi was Edmonton’s first-round booking at number four. However, his career in Edmonton did not go well, and Puljujärvi returned to Oulu Kärppi in the autumn of 2019.

Puljujärvi played in the Oilers in 139 matches and scored 17 + 20 = 37. On the first Oilers visit, Puljujärvi also played 53 matches in the farm team Bakersfield Condors, with 15 goals and 22 assists.

In Kärpi, Puljujärvi knocked out power points 24 + 29 = 53 in 56 matches last season.

Puljujärvi plays in Kärpi with a loan agreement until the beginning of Oilers’ training camp, Kärpät says in its bulletin. Fly Sports Director Harri Aho believes that Lake Puljujärvi is now more ready for NHL troughs.

“We are very happy that we were able to help Jesse achieve what made him return to Fly. He found his joy of play and self-confidence back here and leaves for North America as a much more prepared player, ”Aho states in the press release.

The NHL season is expected to begin on January 1, 2021.

Edmonton in the media Puljujärvi is planted on the edge of a triple chain. The reason for the return was also thought to be financial.

“He probably realized that he was losing a lot of money by staying in Finland. So he comes back and is planted in the role of a triple chain. He now has the ball: is he better? ” Edmonton Journal write.

According to the Edmonton Journal, Puljujärvi made a mistake when he returned to Finland.

“The conversation has been good,” Edmonton’s sports director Kevin Holland assured the Journal.