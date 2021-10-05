Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi got into a wild mood during the NHL training season, again hit

Patrik Laine scored his first goal in the Columbus victory game.

Edmonton The Oilers staged a mighty match against Calgary in the NHL practice game, and Jesse Puljujärvi was one of Kir’s accelerators.

Calgary led the match 3-0 until the Oilers started the chase. Puljujärvi made a 3–2 reduction Leon Draisaitlin and an anchor kit Duncan Keithin, 38, of the input.

The second round was played on 13.08, when Puljujärvi hit. The goal was already his fourth in the NHL practice season.

Captain of Edmonton Connor McDavid leveled the game with superiority in the third set, and chain mate Puljujärvi got into the feed stats. Draisaitl scored the winning goal with superiority just 55 seconds after McDavid’s hit.

Puljujärvi the goals he scored during the practice season promise good for the series starting next week. Edmonton booked Puljujärvi for the No. 1 round in number four in 2016. It has taken time to become an attacker to score NHL-level goals.

All three seasons of the newcomer agreement were difficult, after which Puljujärvi returned to his home nest in Kärppi, Oulu, for one year.

Last season, the Oilers began to ease. The 15 goals in 55 matches were promising, but now they look even better.

Columbus Patrik Laine scored the first goal of the training season when Bluejackets beat Buffalo 5-3.

The NHL season kicks off next week on Tuesday, October 12th.

Last night’s practice matches:

Philadelphia – Boston 2–1 and.

Buffalo – Columbus 3–5 (Patrik Laine C 1 + 1).

New Jersey Devils – Washington 4–1 (Janne Kuokkanen NJD 0 + 2).

Ottawa-Toronto 1-3.

Detroit-Chicago 4-6.

Minnesota – Colorado 3–1.

Edmonton – Calgary 3–4 (Jesse Puljujärvi E 1 + 1).

San Jose v Anaheim (1-2 matches still ongoing)