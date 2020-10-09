Upgrade
Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi gave an interview to the Canadian media and confirmed his readiness to take another step into the NHL: “I want to show how good I am”

October 9, 2020
The season in Kärpi boosted self-confidence.

Oulu Fly attacker Jesse Puljujärvi gave to the Canadian To TSN media through the image connections of the interview. Puljujärvi assured his followers that he was ready to return to the NHL.

“This year here gave me self-confidence and I feel like I grew up as a person,” Puljujärvi said in English.

“I’m ready to take a new step in the NHL.”

Puljujärvi was winning the World Cup gold in the Helsinki tournament in January 2016. The same team played, among other things Patrik Laine, Sebastian Aho and carried the letter C by the captain Mikko Rantanen.

The aforementioned got their NHL careers off to a fast start and even rose to the star chart of the series, but in Puljujärvi you got stuck. The Edmonton Oilers booked “Pulju” at number four, but then began elevator travel between the NHL and the farm series.

Little did Lake Puljujärvi travel from Edmonton to Bekersfield on the AHL side and each trip ate self-confidence by boulder.

Size for three years of his newcomer contract, Puljujärvi kept hanging with him until the measure was full. He announced that the hustle and bustle of Edmonton and the Oilers were no longer of interest and returned to Fly last season.

“It is clear that I am stronger and faster than I was a few years ago. It allows me to play better, ”Puljujärvi said and mentioned that he can play in matches other than at the attacking head. Defense and force majeure also suit the situation.

Puljujärvi spoke on a couple of occasions about self-confidence, which was supported by a pretty good last season.

“And I want to show you how I have developed and to be there [NHL:ssä], ”Puljujärvi said. “I want to show how good I am.”

Puljujärvi received a two-year one-way contract that guarantees the same salary even if he still ends up on the farm.

The NHL is scheduled to start on January 1 and training camps at some point in December.

.

