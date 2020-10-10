Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi finally knocked out HIFK in the closing minutes

HIFK forgot to apply the parking brake, said team captain Jere Sallinen.

HIFK-Flies 3-7

HIFK was unable to rush from behind to victory in the hockey league against Fly. The people of Oulu forged a 4–0 lead on the board, which they eventually embellished as the number 7–3 (2–0, 2–1, 3–2).

HIFK scored two goals with superiority (1-4 and 2-5), but somehow succumbed to their superiority game. Namely, it wasted three superiorities at the top of the game without a hit.

“We got a cheerful start, but didn’t get a superiority goal,” said the IFK skipper Jere Sallinen.

“Then the handbrake went to the bottom for a long time, and the end game was a crunch. It wasn’t our night. ”

The first break went with the Flies leading 2-0. The scorers were Otto Karvinen and Cody Kunyk. The hits came from a move of a few meters.

Karvinen, 30, is a double league hockey with a one-season goal record of eight. Now, after three games, the size has a score of 3 + 1 and zero ice minutes.

In the second in installments, the flies escaped to 4–0. First the defender Libor Sulak fired with his wrist shot after deceiving a blue – haired hairdresser, and Julius Hermunen finished just over a minute later from the run.

HIFK head coach Jarno Pikkarainen kept overtime. It boys Mikko Kousan reduction of force majeure to 1 to 4 before the last installment.

Mika Pyörälä After 5–1 goals, IFK made a great save. The home team rose to 3 to 5 (Emil Bemström and Miro Karjalainen), but the rounding ended with the flies Jesse Puljujärven two hits.

HIFK introduced their latest player from North America. Antti Suomela received permission from the San Jose Sharks in the morning to join the Helsinki club at the beginning of the camp season.

“It felt good after a long wait, I weighed my enthusiasm,” said Suomela, who played his previous match on March 11th.

Suomela took its place as the center of the triple chain. Jere Sallinen moved to the edge, and young Elis Hede fell out of the lineup.

Espola breeder Suomela had to come from JYP to IFK as early as 2018. The league’s points exchange contract expired when he exercised his NHL option and played in the October series opening in San Jose Sharks.

There is a need for players in HIFK, which is patched up by the loan players of the league leagues. About a dozen of Helsinki’s regular crew are on the sidelines due to injuries.

“Of course the game will be affected when the guys fall and change,” Sallinen said, but stressed that Friday’s loss can’t be explained.

On Friday, HIFK again announced the North American loan. NY Islanders farm striker joins the group Otto Koivula (Lynx).

IFK:n Friday’s domestic new face was the pier Teemu Väyrynen, who has played 220 matches in the league in TPS and Blues. Väyrynen’s contract for the river boys is match-specific.

Two fresh NHL bookings from the Florida Panthers were seen in the Nordis trough. Anton Lundell attacked HIFK as the center of the number one chain and Kasper Puutio was the seventh defender of the Flies.

The number one booking for Lundell, 19, was 86th in the league career. In the Florida Vitos, number 153, reserved for Puutio, 18, the game was a league opener.

HIFK reminded of safety instructions and required the use of face masks.­

HIFK announced during the Fly game that they would require their spectators to wear face shields due to the corona pandemic. The instructions do not apply to children under the age of 16 and those who cannot use the mask due to their medical condition.

Disposable shelters were distributed at the entrances to the ice rink. Fabric masks with a club logo were available in the corridors for the club’s fan product sales for twenty euros.

Helsinki IFK will play against Tappara in Tampere on Saturday. In their next home game on Tuesday, the blushes will face Pori Aces.