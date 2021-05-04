Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi enjoyed serving superstars, breaking his own goal record and laughing with McDavid on the bench

May 4, 2021
Lake Puljujärvi was in a good mood against Vancouver.

Edmonton Oilersin Jesse Puljujärvi got into a real dream chain on Monday’s NHL round when the Vancouver Canucks crashed a 5-3 reading.

Puljujärvi played number one on the points exchange together Connor McDavidin and second Leon Draisaitlin with.

Puljujärvi got a chance to level the score as McDavid suddenly found himself free with only the ‘keeper to beat, but the finishing shot hit the bar.

The finish was for Puljujärvi on the 13th of the season, which is also his personal record. He got an entry point Tyson Barrien 2-0, and after 48 matches, the powers are 14 + 10.

McDavid scored 2 + 2 in the match and broke the 30-goal and 60-goal mark the fastest since the 1996-97 season, says Sportsnet. He took exactly 50 matches to complete, and the powers for this season are now a staggering 31 + 60.

Since the 1990-91 season, McDavid has reached the milestone faster Mario Lemieux (twice in 34 matches, once in 48 matches), Jaromir Jagr (46), Adam Oates (46) and Wayne Gretzky (47).

Only Lemieux and Gretzky have managed to score a minimum of 30 goals and 60 assists in a maximum of 50 matches.

