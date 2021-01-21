Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi didn’t have time to dodge and opened his season account

Puljujärvi only got nine minutes of playing time in a away game against Toronto.

Edmonton Oilersin Jesse Puljujärvi opened their points account in the fifth match of the season when the Oilers knocked down the Toronto Maple Leafs on the away field.

Puljujärvi scored 9.02 in the match, of which 0.53 prevailed. The ice age was the lowest this season. The points account opened in the middle of the third installment with a force of 1-1.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot Connor McDavidin from the feed, the puck hit the skate of Puljujärvi, which was a masked man, and bounced off it Leon Draisaitlille. The German center certainly shot his opening goal for the season.