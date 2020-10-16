Upgrade
Hockey Jesperi Kotkaniemi will return from the Montreal to Ace in the NHL with a loan agreement

October 16, 2020
In the hockey league playing Aces gets a favorite returnee on loan from the North American NHL.

The Pori Society says on its websitethat it has done Jesperi Kotkaniemen loan agreement in force for the time being.

Striker Kotkaniemi played in the NHL playoffs last fall and scored four goals for the Montreal Canadiens in ten matches.

Kotkaniemi, 20, has played for the last two seasons in the NHL in Montreal and some in the AHL farm series in Laval Rocket.

Ace and in the league, Kotkaniemi has last hockeyed in the 2017-18 season. He won the world championship for under-18s in the Finnish national team in 2018.

Kotkaniemi will join the Ässien league team’s training group on Monday. His contract is valid until the start of NHL camps.

