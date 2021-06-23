Hockey Jesperi Kotkaniemi was responsible for the opening goal – Canadiens one win away from the final place

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights and took the lead in the semi-finals.

Hockey player Jesperi Kotkaniemi succeeded in scoring with the Montreal Canadiens facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kotkaniemi waved the Golden Knights net after the first round had been played in just under nine minutes.

Canadiensin Josh Anderson got to drive to the goal, but the Vegas goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury rejected the company. The puck continued its journey to the other side, from where Kotkaniemi hit its finish line.

Canadiens increased his lead by two goals in the second period. Vegas narrowed by one goal in the third set, but Montreal once again got the puck in the knights ’cage.

Montreal eventually beat Vegas 4-1 and took the lead in the semi-finals.

Montreal are now leading the match series 3–2. It needs one more win to advance to the Stanley Cup final.