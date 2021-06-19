Hockey Jesperi Kotkaniemi unexpectedly built Montreal’s winning goal in the extra round

In the 2-2 draw, the Canadiens got help from fooling the Vegas goalkeeper.

Jesperi Kotkaniemen the liberating pass was key as the Montreal Canadiens built another surprise in the NHL hockey playoffs. Montreal defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime and rose to a 2-1 lead in the match series.

Montreal has exceeded expectations by throwing expectations in the NHL season continuation games, as it was only the fourth best in the Canadian teams division. Now Montreal is struggling evenly for a place in the Stanley Cup finals.

The Vegas team had to do without its head coach Dominique Ducharmea, which gave a positive result in the corona test.

“We’re not giving up. The fact that Dom isn’t behind the bench is just one extra inconvenience we have to adjust to,” commented the goalkeeper Carey Price NHL website. Price rejected in the match 43 times.

The match was resolved in 72.53 when the two-goal man Josh Anderson received a long feed from Kotkaniemi. Andersson tapped the puck down to his teammate Paul Byronwho fed it back to Anderson. Anderson distracted the Las Vegas goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleuryn, and the home team was finished.

From the Finnish trio of Montreal Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia missed points.

Fleury was allowed to take a large part of the loss to his account, as his mistake reached the Canadiens levels 1.55 minutes before the end of the third set. Fleury went the right way, but there was no chance of reaching the ball. Andersson got a hand out and tipped the ball over the bar.

“It’s hard to recover from mistakes like that,” the head coach of Vegas admitted Peter DeBoer.

Montreal is two wins away from the Stanley Cup final series. The match series will continue early on Monday in Finnish time.

Las Vegas is the first U.S. NHL team to play in Canada in 15 months. In the regular season, the Canadian teams only played with each other.