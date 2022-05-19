Hockey Jere Lehtinen’s descriptive assessment of the Lions’ new top defenders

Finland’s GM Jere Lehtinen named Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell hard benchmarks from the stars of both Dallas and Lions in recent years.

Lions GM Jere Lehtinen is the right man to judge how tough defenders are Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell are really at their current level when compared to the best players of all time in the historical role – in the NHL in the Dallas Stars and in the Lions Championships.

Lehtinen himself shone as one of the most iconic attackers of the Golden Generation of Lions. First Ville Peltonen and Saku Koivun with the World Cup in 1995, when Finland celebrated its first world championship.

Later in his long NHL career, Lehtinen was one of the lions in the chain of Koivu and Teemu Selänteen when Finland won silver in the 2006 Olympic Games and bronze in the 1998 and 2010 NHL Games.

Miro Heiskane is predicted to be the future winner of the Norris Trophy (NHL regular season’s best defender) from the fall of 2020, when he flung his Dallas to the final of the Stanley Cup.

“There is potential – and from there that choice may one day come. However, it requires a tougher result throughout the season. Now there are good spikes, but the power needs to come more evenly and more. ”

“When you think about previous Norris winners, they’ve always forged at least 60 of its surfaces and much more in several seasons. The importance of the defender is often noticed first – and the possible choice comes a little later when the hard level stabilizes, ”says Lehtinen.

Jere Lehtinen at a press conference at the Torni Hotel in Tampere on May 3.

Lehtisen from his own years in Dallas, Heiskanen somehow compares to the first pack of the team that won the Stanley Cup in 1999 Sergei Zuboviin.

“In the same way, Miro is trusted and trusted. He has been tied to the Stars for a long time and the club is confident that the level of the game and also the score will increase all the time. ”

There is still a long way to go in Zubov’s achievements and especially in the regular season power points. The Russian scored 89 points in his best NHL season and collected more than 40 times as many as 11 times. Zubov twice won the defenders’ feed exchange in both the regular season and the playoffs.

Lehtinen names Stanley Cup champion captain for Esa Lindell Derian Hatcherin.

“An exemplary leader and team player. Guaranteed and extremely reliable defender in all areas. There was no place, stake, or situation where Hatcher could not be put on the field. It was always done, as was Lindell. ”

On Thursday, Miro Heiskanen shared his thoughts in Aamulehti’s video interview.

Lions When thinking about the defenders, Lehtinen quickly concludes that the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin Kimmo Timonen–Teppo Numminen, Sami Salo–Petteri Nummelin, Aki Berg–Toni Lydman and the seventh defender Antti-Jussi Niemi was, both as individuals and in pairs, the best the Lion has ever had in the championships.

“The right mix of different generations of players. Experience, determination, enthusiasm and skill. Everything for a sufficiently functional entity, ”Lehtinen sums up.

After a while, Lehtinen hesitated:

“All our packs played well in Turin, but I have to say that Heiskanen and Lindell would take their place as a pair playing in that group as well. I’m not saying who to replace, but they could play. ”

After Lehtinen’s comments, it is no longer worth wondering why the head coach Jukka Jalonen both Heiskanen and Lindell wanted to go home.

That decision may turn out to be worthwhile for Finland next week.

