Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Jere Innala hit twice when the Lions hit Austria 4-2

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Niko Ojamäki secured the victory for Leijon in the middle of the final round.

Hockey national team won 4-2 in the EHT tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The Finnish scorers had been hit twice Jere Innala, Harri Pesonen and Niko Ojamäki.

At the beginning of the second installment, Innala took Finland to the 3–0 lead, but Austria Dominic Zwerger and Brian Lebler narrowed as the batch progressed.

In the middle of the third round, Niko Ojamäki raised Finland to the 4–2 lead. Austria is also Finland’s group resistance at the World Championships in Tampere.

#Hockey #Jere #Innala #hit #Lions #hit #Austria

See also  Space technology Which takes man to space most effectively? A comparison of giant launchers suggests that Nasa is a prodigal alongside space company Space X.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ministry in Pakistan complains about death threats Geert Wilders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.