Hockey Jere Innala hit twice when the Lions hit Austria 4-2

Niko Ojamäki secured the victory for Leijon in the middle of the final round.

Hockey national team won 4-2 in the EHT tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The Finnish scorers had been hit twice Jere Innala, Harri Pesonen and Niko Ojamäki.

At the beginning of the second installment, Innala took Finland to the 3–0 lead, but Austria Dominic Zwerger and Brian Lebler narrowed as the batch progressed.

In the middle of the third round, Niko Ojamäki raised Finland to the 4–2 lead. Austria is also Finland’s group resistance at the World Championships in Tampere.