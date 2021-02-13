Hockey Jaroslav Halak repelled for longer than Boston’s points series – Finnish goalkeepers used the bench

Halak has faced the Rangers 32 times and won 23 of the matches.

Boston The Bruins scored points for the tenth consecutive match in the hockey NHL when it defeated the New York Rangers 1-0 the night before Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored the only goal in the second inning of the match split by the hockey players, and the Slovak conqueror Jaroslav Halak secured a zero game with 21 fights.

“I try my best every night and it’s not always rewarded, but it seems to have worked against these guys. Tonight we were really good in the second and third rounds, ”Halak said after a tasty away win.

Boston Tuukka Raskin In the same way, other Finnish goalkeepers also consumed the bench in the two-match round. Ville Husso no access to the St. Louis Blues nor Antti Raanta For the Arizona Coyotes goal. St. Louis defeated Arizona 4–1.