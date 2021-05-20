Hockey Jarmo Kekäläinen will continue in Columbus with a long contract

Kekäläinen has been in Columbus since 2013.

Hockey CEO of Columbus Blue Jackets, who plays in the NHL Jarmo Kekäläinen will continue in office until the end of the 2024-25 term, he says club on its website.

Kekäläinen, 54, has been in office since 2013. He is the first European-born to have served as CEO of the NHL team.

Columbus also said that John Davidson returns to the club as head of sports activities. Davidson was in the same position from 2013-19. For the past two seasons, he has led the sports side of the New York Rangers.

The season that ended in Columbus was a bad disappointment. The team was last in their own block and there was no issue for the playoffs.