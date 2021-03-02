Hockey Jarmo Kekäläinen, Sports Director of Columbus in difficulty, gave his support to his head coach: “He has done a great job for us”

Bluejackets have lost their last five matches.

Columbus The NHL team is sailing in a gaming crisis, but the sports director of the Bluejackets Jarmo Kekäläinen fully trust John Tortorellan lead coaching.

Kekäläinen stepped forward on Tuesday and spoke about the club’s situation.

“I have one hundred percent credit to these guys that we can get out of this situation. They have done it before, ”Kekäläinen said on the NHL website.

“They’ve done a great job for many, many years. They have good statistics and evidence in their daily work. ”

Bluejackets has lost the last five matches, scoring just one point. The team is fifth in its division and thus below the playoff line.

“I strongly believe in the process and I don’t just look at the statistics. I monitor what they do in their daily work, ”Kekäläinen said about the coaching.

Bluejackets have come to be known as a team that is hard to beat, but now that reputation is starting to melt. One of the club’s star moments was throwing the Tampa Bay Lightning out of the playoffs in the first round of the second season. Tampa had then won the NHL regular season.

Season below Columbus were the winds of change. First center Pierre-Luc Dubois wanted out of the club and ended up in Winnipeg in a big player shop. At the same door opening came Patrik Laine in.

Laine has only had time to play for a short time in Columbus, but the goal nets have begun to sway. Still, the team’s game chemistry is not the same.

Kekäläinen said he does not believe in hasty change and does not consider it sensible to throw away something that has been built for a long time.

The Tortorella team is not doing well, but the change he has received is convincing. Columbus has advanced to the playoffs in the last four seasons. Before Tortorella’s time, the club reached the play offs stage only twice in 14 seasons, the NHL said on its website.

Columbus and Tortorella’s contract expires this period, unless Kekäläinen offers follow-up paper.

“He has done a great job for us,” Kekäläinen said, adding that the club is grateful for what Tortore has done for it.

“To date, he is the most successful coach in club history.”