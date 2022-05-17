Hockey Jarmo Kekäläinen believes in the NHL opportunities for Finnish coaches: “There is not a single sports director who does not know who Jukka Jalonen is”

Nine years as the sports director of Columbus Blue Jackets has made Jarmo Kekäläinen a significant hockey influencer.

Tampere

Columbus with sports director (GM) Jarmo Kekäläinen keep in a hurry at the World Hockey Tournament. Eleven days need to be matched with important player monitoring, a coaching seminar and some fitness.

Five young hockey players will play in the Tampere and Helsinki teams this summer. The hustle and bustle of the top promises matches is over.

Kekäläinen is not the only GM in the NHL to focus on the top five, but a slew of sports executives and talent scouts.

“Yes, there have been young people at the competition, but have there ever been five at the same time,” says Kekäläinen in the center of Tampere, and at least not immediately.

A youth wave is blowing in the Slovakian team. TPS attacker Juraj Slafkovsky hit himself through the Olympics, but the defender Simon Nemec is ranked even higher in some betting. Third is the attacker Adam Sykora.

Of Austria Marco Kasper played strong season men’s matches in the Swedish league in Rögle. Czech package David Jiříček are also counted in the top reserves.

The estimate would be that at least four of the five will be booked in the first round, and that is why Kekäläinen is watching their games.

Columbus are turns 6 and 12 in the first round of the booking event, and with good luck Kekäläinen would get to the top of the best promises with his talent seekers.

That’s how NHL clubs are built. Trying to make successful bookings and then refine the young star players. The success rate increases the more and more conscientiously the clubs do their work – and Kekäläinen likes it.

My workaholic perhaps best describes Kekäläinen. In his head are constantly spinning options from different players, patterns and possibilities.

“I won’t watch a match if it doesn’t have something to watch for our work.”

See also Your Christmas schedule sounds familiar to me Jarmo Kekäläinen is busy at the Tampere World Championships.

Kekäläinen says he looks purely at the players, but makes one exception.

“In the Finnish game, I look at the way of playing when it has been successful for so long.”

There are reasons for success. Kekäläinen believes that the attitude of the players is one of the big factors. When you join the national team, you leave your big ego at home in the cloakroom.

“It’s been a lifeline.”

Kekäläinen brings out the names of experienced former players Teemu Selänne, Saku Koivu, Jere Lehtinen as well as Teppo Numminen and Jyrki Lumme.

“They’re really humble guys. Today, for example Alexander Barkov, yes you really have feet on the ground with a friend. Or Sebastian Aho and Patrik Laine. Smart young men. ”

“If the best players on the team have feet on the ground and the toughest employees, there are not many options for others. It’s hard to float. ”

Lions and success have built a strong engagement in the 2010s. Since 2010, Finland has won Olympic gold, two Olympic bronzes, two World Cup gold and three times silver.

Of these eight medals Jukka Jalosen a wooden sign has been beaten to five.

In the NHL, the water feels stagnant when the merits of Jalonen or a few other top European coaches have not reached the scene.

There have even been rumors that guys are hiring guys.

Kekäläinen knows that human relationships matter, but doesn’t see the circle of friends running the world’s largest puck league.

At the beginning of the millennium, the NHL seemed modern when it was Czech Ivan Hlinka and Alpo Suhonen started simultaneously in the period 2000-2001. Hlinka took over as head coach in Pittsburgh, Suhonen, Chicago.

“No one talks about how it will affect the chances of contemporary coaches in the NHL when the first two coaches failed. Both were merited. ”

Hlinka was fired in his second season and Suhonen’s first and only head coaching season was interrupted. Suhonen managed to build the path as head coach at AHL, as assistant coach at Winnipeg and Toronto before finishing number one in Chicago.

“At least it wasn’t helpful that they failed,” says Kekäläinen.

Suhonen went far in his career feeling very long-lasting and influential in many clubs Mike Smith.

Teppo Numminen was on a good head coach route in Buffalo, but returned to Finland before the place opened. And in the end, was Numminen even interested in it.

Tuomo Ruutu got a job at the Florida Panthers and took over this season as one of the club’s assistant coaches.

“I have said many times that the best road would be the one that Tuomo Ruutu travels.”

Kekäläinen emphasizes learning about local culture, coaching, teamwork, and local practices.

“It’s the best way, but of course Jukka Jalonen’s merits are enough for just about anything.”

“There is no such thing as an NHL sports director [GM]who would not know who Jukka Jalonen is, ”says Kekäläinen.

The head coach is again open in the NHL. Vegas is looking for No. 1 commander, as is Detroit, which has run into the bottom, as well as Philadelphia.

Kekäläinen also had a deck of cards on the table a year ago and had to choose a head coach for Blue Jackets. Kekäläinen called Jalonen, but the message of the call was that the work is appreciated, but the needs are not met.

Columbus took first place with an unknown Brad Larsen.

“In the last stage, we didn’t feel that Jukka would be the most suitable option for us, but not because his coaching career was not appreciated.”

Jalonen turns 60 in the fall, but Kekäläinen says that age doesn’t matter in North America.

“I wouldn’t think about it for a second.”

Finns young players have long talked about their goals to play in the NHL. There has been a big change when coaches dare to say it out loud.

Jalonen has talked a lot about his dream. Toni Söderholm does a good job on the German national team and is a new generation coach Jussi Ahokas consciously build relationships towards the NHL.

“Absolutely realism,” says Kekäläinen about the coaches’ chances of being elected at some point.

Söderholm co-hosted the former NHL guard Niklas Bäckström with the Columbus club organization a memorable moment when the puckers got to know the activities of the Bayern Munich football club a couple of weeks ago.

Bayern’s player budget for its partners is three times higher than the $ 82.5 million allowed by the NHL salary cap. The visit organized by Söderholm gave much more to the management of the puck club.

“It was great to see that they run systems with pretty much the same principles as we do. Lets believe we are on the right track. I believe that such decisions will be made [kuten päävalmentajan valinta] as thoroughly as a football organization bigger than us. ”

The international hockey season will end in just over a month, but Kekäläinen will not be able to take a break from hockey until the end of July at the earliest.

What is the family talking about on holidays?

“Tiina talk about tennis when my wife is excited about it. Let’s watch movies, TV shows and eat together. The girls are starting to be at the age where they can’t see much at home anymore. ”

At least we don’t talk about hockey.