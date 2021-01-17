Hockey Jari Sailio learned in Kazakhstan that snow is black and vodka medicine for everything – 700 matches in the home league

Flies energy striker Jari Sailio rose to a rare club in 700 league matches in Friday’s Lockdown.

Only nine active players have played more matches than Sailio, and none of them is as hard-working as the workman series Sailio, who bred Hyvinkää Ahmojen.

The value of achievement is increased if you look at Sailio’s goal and score columns. Statistics don’t bulge from points, but help can be found elsewhere.

Among the active players, Sailio is ahead of the senior defenders Markus Kankaanperä and Arto Laatikainen, which HPK raised off the shelf back to league hockey. In addition, there are seven strikers, all of whom have scored more goals than Sailio.

Is the trick to stay in the League 15 through the third or quadruple energy striker, from whom it is unnecessary to expect large goals. The opening goal for this season is still unfinished.

“There are many reasons for that,” Sailio, 34, says of his long career backgrounds.

“The right kind of fire has been for hockey and work. There has been a bright eye and a desire to evolve even as age comes. I want to move forward. ”

The flies won the Finnish championship in 2018 and Jari Sailio was able to lift the Canada cup in the center of Oulu.­

Become a league player Sailio grew up in the Hämeenlinna Ball Club. Five league seasons rolled in the HPK. Then came the Blues, the HIFK, Kazakhstan, the Blues again and the flies are in their sixth season.

“I have conquered the workload of popularity and aggressive style of play. And I have a hard moral not to give up. ”

Sailio’s qualities have had a place in Kärpi, and before that in other clubs. He has been able to make himself an important player for the team.

In March last year, Sailio scored the last goal. Came against Lock by the way, but the fall went without hits.

“Responsibility for results has not been mine, but of course I personally want results. I am not responsible for that, but there are other responsibilities that they expect of me. ”

Sailio hair, grits, deprives discs and tackles. It often happens when he is in the trough.

Far in his career, Sailio has also hit the middle of success, and has often been a big piece in spring solving games.

At HPK he was winning the Finnish championship in 2006 and again at Kärpi in 2018. In the losing team, Sailio has played three times: HPK 2010, Blues 2011 and Kärpät 2019.

Sailio made it to the Lions in the Karelia tournament in 2008, but the biggest loss of the national team came in the Young Lions, when Finland won a bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup in Vancouver.

The perspective on Sailio’s career length is given by the fact that two-thirds of the players on that team have quit or been left without a contract. Keeper Tuukka Rask hit hardest and continues to play the star role in Boston.

Sailio sees that she has gotten her skating better – even over 30 years old. That’s one key factor in continuing your career. And there is another very important aspect.

“I am in good health and able to work done on a regular basis a longer trip. And even the puck game has calmed down. Through the movement, I am able to bitter and play actively. The physics side is right for that. ”

“It’s probably the reason how I got to be there.”

Jari Sailio of the flies and Anttoni Honka of JYP fought on the puck at the end of December 2020.­

In HIFK after the season played, Sailio was left without a contract in the spring of 2013 and then came the moment that the puck was not caught.

It wasn’t long before Sailio found himself in a Kazakh metal industry city.

“Dahlman’s Toni from there he called and asked. He said come here, let’s play a lot. It was a good experience and to grow up as a person. Things work a little differently in the world and it’s pretty good in Finland. ”

Sailio speculates that his puck game even developed in Kazakhstan. There was also more playing time than usual. The fire on the puck began to erupt again, and there was no longer any knowledge of fading.

“I came back with new enthusiasm and I went to Blues.”

“ “It was said to take a small sip of vodka in the evening to get the metals out of your lungs.”

In Kazakhstan Sailio played in Temirtau, a city almost the size of Tampere next to Karaganda.

A local industrial company dominated the area and was a sponsor of the club, and it was seen in the street scene.

“The metal industry site and the snow were almost black. One-third of the entire city area was that factory. It was a pretty dirty place. ”

And when the metal company support followed and paid the players ’salaries, the puck team got to visit the local factory.

“Security there is nowhere near the same as in Finland. The molten metals went into the gutters, and there were no guardrails, but the gang jumped over. It looked fierce, ”Sailio recalls.

“It was said to take a small sip of vodka in the evening to get the metals out of your lungs. So do all the employees. It had instructions and vodka was the cure for everything. ”

With Sailio is going to fly in the sixth season, but the contract is coming to an end in the spring. He is a rare player when negotiating a contract himself.

As a good seller, he does not praise himself, but has so far had a working relationship with the Kärppie Sports Executive Director. Harri Ahon with.

“When you have such a situation, I have taken the time to peace. I just try to enjoy more and don’t focus on the contract too much. It starts to export energy when I actually own my agent. You have to be in the right situation when you start playing. ”