Hockey Jari Härkälä’s life changed completely with a four-limb stroke: “If I had just stayed in bed, the end result would have been grim”

The former league hockey player and hockey coach is able to walk with the help of sticks: “I walk a hundred meters even on a bad day”.

Jari Härkälä, 59, is remembered from the main series of hockey as an attacker from the Pori Aces and the Kuopio-based KalPa, there are two Finnish Championship silverware in the closet.

Härkälä also worked as head coach at the Blues, KalPa and Äss in Espoo, where the coaching career of the main series ended in 2008. In the 21st century, he also coached Pori Kärpät for three consecutive bowling championships.

A handsome sports career still does not guarantee health, Härkälä also had to experience it in 2015. At that time, he got a blood clot while walking on the street in Kuopio.

“I lost consciousness, fell to the ground and hit my head on the asphalt. The end result was a four-limb paralysis due to a cervical spine injury, ”says Härkälä.

When Härkälä realized his situation properly for the first time, his mind was naturally apea.

“It was a hard place to understand the situation when I looked at the white walls of the hospital. However, I got hope from the doctors that my situation might improve over time. ”

“I stated to myself that this is the situation now. At the same time, I decided to turn all possible stones, that is, to do my best for my rehabilitation. ”

Bull A month after his injury, Validia was admitted to rehabilitation in Helsinki. Intensive work with professionals began there.

The first concrete signal of recovery of limb function came after four weeks of work.

Jari Härkälä­

“It was then that I was able to scratch my nose for the first time, I didn’t need help with that. I still don’t remember exactly how I felt, but it was a clear milestone. ”

“I started a little later, the left-handed eating, assisted by the strap, even though I’m right-handed. Today, however, the power level is better on the right. ”

Rehabilitation progressed further favorably, with uncompromising work.

“My sports background certainly helped my rehabilitation, I was used to working towards a clear goal. If I had just stayed in bed, the end result would have been bleak. ”

Today, the bull is also able to walk with the help of sticks. The folded distance of the piste is 450 meters.

“Even on a bad day, I walk a hundred meters with the help of sticks, because training is the essence of everything. Otherwise I move in a wheelchair, I want to use a manual wheelchair instead of an electronic one to get my hands training. ”

“I’ve also got to do the bench press, from the ground up to appeal and squat. I get important training with these performances, because physics in particular can be further developed.

Bull joined the Finnish paragliding national team in 2019, and he is the team’s head coach and operations developer.

“The team keeps the mind fresh, we have a great team. At the same time, this kind of coaching is about learning something new: although there are the same elements as in a vertical slider, many things are completely different. ”

The national team also has a clear goal.

“We have a qualifier for the B-Series with Britain ahead. However, due to the corona situation, there is no information about the time of the game. ”

The bull is not bitter due to his injury.

“It could have been a lot worse.”